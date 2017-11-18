MUGABE OUT: Top 10 Songs at the Solidarity March

By Sydney Barson| Zimbabwe’s musical and artistic talent was today expressed at the just ended Zimbabwe Freedom March in Harare attended by at least a million citizens who where clear they want a new Zimbabwe without Mugabe.

Zimeye publishes top 10 songs from among several songs which delighted the marchers.

1. Mugabe watengesa nyika kuna Grace tatokubvisa

2. Tauya naye Chiwenga mushonga unouraya Mugabe ipapo ipapo

3. Kutonga kwaro Gamba

4. Ngaende ngaende Mugabe

5. Mugabe hatipiwe maorders nesasikamu

6. Zvikaramba toisa masoja, zvikaramba

7. Hatichada kunyengerera

8. Bhobho wauraya nyika enda

9. It all started with an ice-cream

10. Taramba dynasty Mugabe taramba