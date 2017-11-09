Mugabe Panics Mnangagwa “Coup” Threats

By Staff Reporter |President Robert Mugabe has been shaken by his former deputy,Emmerson Mnangagwa’s response to his dismissal.

Speaking from exile,Mnangagwa on Wednesday told President Mugabe that he was coming back for him in few weeks time, before urging all Zimbabweans and Zanu PF followers to revolt against the aged leader.

“Those who violate our Party code of conduct because they think they have now out grown Zanu PF are free to go and form their own parties. I will go nowhere and I will fight tooth and nail against those making a mockery against Zanu PF founding principles, ethos and values. You and your cohorts will instead leave Zanu-PF by the will of the people and this we will do in the coming few weeks as Zimbabweans in general now require new and progressive leadership that is not resident in the past and refuses to accept change. My conscience obliges me to uphold the code of conduct of my beloved party and I refuse to be drawn into a public circus,” Mnangagwa said from South Africa.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, told the state media that “we have taken note” of Mnangagwa’s threats.

“We do not deliberate on what is not addressed to us but we take note,” he told the state media.

Mugabe fired Mnangagwa from government on Monday on allegations of disloyalty among several other allegations.