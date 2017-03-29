WATCH: Mugabe Plays Lottery with Mphoko

Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe is playing lottery with Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko against his nemesis Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Former Finance Minister and top barrister, Tendai Biti says Mugabe is playing games with the two so that in the event of his demise, it will be an uphill task for in particular Mnangagwa to take the reigns of power.

The PDP leader says the Constitution is blurred on many things, for instance a clarify failure on who in ZANU PF is mandated to submit the name of a Mugabe successor when the President departs.  He also added saying the whole process can also be compromised in parliament compounded by which party faction the speaker of parly sides with.

    Shut up Biti mind your own Business you are a desperate politician without a party. Leave matters of ZanuPf alone concentrate on you rotten PDP hauna direction iwewe wega so what lesson are you trying to give to ZanuPf Nxaaaa!!!!!

  • Richie

    Mr Mukori, ok mistake was made no point overharping it. Its spilt milk lets focus on what needs to be done now