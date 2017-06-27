Mugabe Promotes More Air Force Bosses

President Mugabe yesterday promoted 12 Air Force of Zimbabwe Squadron Leaders to the position of Wing Commander in terms the Zimbabwe Defence Act. Air Force of Zimbabwe Chief of Staff Supporting Services Air Vice Marshal Jacob Nzvede said the ranks were not easily attained. “This has come after hard work,” he said.

“It has not been easy.

“It is now your responsibility to prove that you are Wing Commanders and you deserve these ranks.”

The squadron leaders are Shepherd Posvo, Patricia Madzimure, Sunny Gundidza, Stixford Ncube, Marani Mapingure, Godwin Vumba, Boncase Mwakorera, Blessing Mhindo, Edward Ncube, Simon Matingwina, Patrick Maferarikwa and Dominic Kangeni.- state media