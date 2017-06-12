Mugabe Promotes More Military Bosses

The Commander- in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces President Robert Mugabe has promoted two senior Air Force of Zimbabwe officers to the rank of group captain having been appraised and satisfied with their committed service and local dedication in the discharge of their constitutional obligations.

The President has conferred two wing commanders with the rank of group captain in terms of Section 15 (3) b of the Defence Act chapter 11; 02.

Wing Commander Marcelino Jaya and Wing Commander Patience Gawe this Monday morning at the air force headquarters were conferred the ranks by Air Marshal Perrance Shiri on behalf of the President after a citation was read out to them.

Air Marshal Shiri implored the senior officers to continue advancing themselves and to remain committed to serving the national interest.

A holder of a Masters in Business Administration and a Master of Science in International Studies from the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) and a number of military courses commensurate with his rank, Group Captain Marcelino Jaya becomes the Director of Plans at the Institute of Strategic Research and Analysis at the Zimbabwe National Defence University.

Group Captain Patience Gawe felt humbled by her promotion to the rank of group captain and applauded the commanders for their commitment to gender balance.

A holder of an MBA from the UZ, a Master of Science in Development Studies from the Women’s University in Africa and a Master of Science in International Studies from the UZ and several professional and military courses, Group Captain Gawe is a facilitator at the National Defence University.- state media