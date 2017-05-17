Mugabe Props Up Lesotho’s King Letsie

President Robert Mugabe says Zimbabwe and the SADC region will help Lesotho during the upcoming elections. Mugabe made the statement during the visit of Lesotho King Letsie in Harare Zimbabwe.

King Letsie received a warm welcome. The army dethroned his father King Moshoeshoe II in the 90’s.

In September 1994, an agreement guaranteed by South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe was signed, providing for the restoration of the King.

SADC countries have always stepped in when Lesotho experienced political instability. Harare says the region is committed to helping the member country.

King Letsie will take time out to visit Victoria Falls.- SABC