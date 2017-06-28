“Mugabe Is On My Side,” Moyo Tells Chiwenga And Mnangagwa

Staff Reporter | Professor Jonathan Moyo has brought President Robert Mugabe’s name into the ongoing Command Agriculture war, asserting that he has presidential backing.

He says the President’s name is being soiled by Mnangagwa through the said dodgy method of farming.

The program is being run “illegally” and “corruptly” for a “Power grab,” said Moyo.

Writing on his twitter account in defiance of a barrage of attacks, including calls for him to be expelled from the ruling Zanu PF party by Mnangagwa loyalists, Moyo wrote, ” At no time has Pres Mugabe directed anyone to implement command agriculture or any Govt program illegally or corruptly for a power grab!”

Bringing in Mugabe’s name into the war could be a clear statement to those fighting him (Moyo) that he is in fact standing in the President’s corner, meaning any attack on him invariably means an attack on the head of state. Mugabe has in the past weeks also protected Zanu PF National Political Commissar Saviou Kasukuwere from similar attacks after Mnangagwa’s group called for his ouster.

Moyo yesterday hit back at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, for threatening him over his stance on the command agriculture programme.

Chiwenga had on Monday threatened unspecified action against Moyo, labelling the minister “an enemy of the State” for his criticism of command agriculture, which is being spearheaded Mnangagwa.

Chiwenga accused Moyo of trying to destroy Zanu PF from within, but the minister took to Twitter yesterday posting a cryptic message that many interpreted as directed to the army boss.

“Kuvhunduka chati kwatara hunge une katurikwa,” Moyo posted in Shona, which, loosely translated, means a person panics if he has something to hide.