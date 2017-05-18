Mugabe Punishes, Blocks Mutambanengwe Hero Status

Shyleen Mtandwa | President Robert Mugabe has a long memory and will not easily forget the man who threw in the towel on him just before the crucial 2013 elections, the late retired High Court judge, Justice Simpson Mutambanengwe.

Mutambanengwe regardless of his liberation war credentials has been denied hero status, giving rise to speculation the outspoken judge could have been a thorn in the flesh for Mugabe.

The veteran of the liberation struggle Mutambanengwe was appointed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson in 2010, resigning shortly before the country held its constitutional referendum in 2013.

A move that Mugabe could have viewed as betrayal from the outspoken Mutambanengwe who was also a key figure in the Nhari rebellion in 1974, and was known for his outspokenness and independent judgments on various courts.

Mugabe went to win the disputed 2013 elections by 60 percent after engaging the services of the controversial Israel company NIKUV.

On the day of the elections, another ZEC commissioner resigned. In his resignation letter, Mkhululi Nyathi wrote, “I do not wish to enumerate the many reasons of my resignation, but they all have to do with the manner the Zimbabwe 2013 harmonised elections were proclaimed and conducted.”

The local Newsday paper reports that Mutambangwe’s body was last night expected to arrive in Zimbabwe ahead of his burial in Mutare on Saturday, amid indications that Zanu PF will not accord him national hero status despite his liberation struggle credentials.

The retired jurist died in Namibia last week.

Family spokesperson and son of the late judge, Tumai, said the body of his father and war veteran was expected in Harare last night as they prepared for his burial at the family rural home in Mutare.

“He will be buried on Saturday at our family home in Mutare. For now, mourners are gathered in Mandara and we shall announce further proceedings from there,” Tumai said.

The Zanu PF Manicaland provincial leadership had said that it had recommended national hero status for Mutambanengwe.

But party secretary for administration and Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo professed ignorance of the request by Manicaland.

“I am in Angola at the moment, but I don’t have such a letter, unless it was delivered today (yesterday). I never saw any letter from Manicaland until I left for Angola,” Chombo said.

Acting Zanu PF Manicaland chairperson Joseph Mujati, who on Monday revealed the province had requested national hero status for Mutambanengwe, was last night no longer eager to talk about the issue as he refused to comment.

Mutambanengwe worked as an independent lawyer from 1979 until 1986 when he was appointed High Court judge.

In 1994, he was appointed to the Namibian High Court.

Mutambanengwe also served as a judge of the Supreme Court in Namibia, and as acting Chief Justice.

After his retirement, he was serving as acting Judge of Appeal.