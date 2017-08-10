MUGABE RALLY: Entire Town’s Electricity Switched Off For Preps

Staff Reporter| Gwanda town endured nearly twelve hours of a total electricity black-out on Tuesday from 6am to 5pm as the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company had to install a new transformer to feed power into the Pelandaba Stadium for President Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe’s 7th Youth Interface rally is set for this weekend.

The power utility company which has been for years been battling to electrify Gwanda town as they claim this is because of lack of similar transformers, is reported to have imported the transformer from South Africa at an undisclosed amount to make sure that there is no interruption during the rally.

For the last 2 years, the stadium has played host to the country’s biggest music concert, the Gwanda Gospel Music Extravaganza which has seen organisers of the show bring in huge power generators from South Africa due to the low electricity at the stadium.

As preparations for Mugabe’s visit intensify in the town, a stretch of the road leading from the main Police Station where the President’s chopper will land to the stadium has been cleanly resurfaced and marked.

People whose houses are around the route that Mugabe and his entourage will use have been ordered to do a thorough clean up of their properties to give the President a good image of the town.

Thousands of school children who are closing school today will have a delayed holiday start as they have been ordered to join the ZANU PF youth league clean up of the town set for Friday.

The youth will start off with a march described as a carnival throughout the streets of the town inviting people for the rally before undertaking the clean up exercise.

Speaking to ZimEye.com, a Municipality of Gwanda official who would not be named said that the visit by the president has given massive infrastructural development in the town “which would have taken decades to come the town’s way.”

Meanwhile a meeting for the preparations for the rally was held on Wednesday which saw all government departments in the town close offices as all civil servants were forced to attend the meeting.

All government vehicles in the town and province have since been summoned into the hands of the rally transport committee and will be used to prepare for the rally.

ZimEye.com sources within the government employees indicated that they have all been ordered to immediately stop all their duties in the offices and be assigned tasks in the preparations for the rally.

The organisers ave promised Mugabe they will bring in at least 50 000 people to attend. Hundreds of buses and trucks have already been dispatched into all the districts of the province to ferry people for the rally.

Reports from around the districts indicate that village and kraal heads have been ordered to compile a register of all their subjects and ensure that they are all available to be picked up by the trucks on starting on Thursday.

President Robert Mugabe returned from Iran on Wednesday night in time for the interface rally.