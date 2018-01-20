Mugabe Refuses To Call Mnangagwa President, Just ‘Emmerson’

Ray Nkosi | President Emmerson Mnangagwa is using the next World Economic Forum in Davos to market himself as he rebrands placing himself as a reformist face of the country, different from his former boss ‘tyrant’ Robert Mugabe.

Mugabe deeply hated in the Western world but seemingly adored in the rest of world, resigned last November after a coup which saw Mnangagwa take over power. The new President has used both local and international press to give Zimbabwe a fresh face albeit even as many still doubt both his ultimate intention and sincerity.

Mangagwa plans to use Davos as an opportune platform to show the world that Zimbabwe has transformed and is open for business. He tells the state media he would, during the assembly, tell would-be investors that their investments were safe under the new dispensation.

Mnangagwa is already cashing in on the much deplored profligacy of the Mugabes, telling international journos he cut Mugabe’s last medical trip by half as part of the ‘New dispensation.’

Even as Mnangagwa launches his international campaign vexing reports of the double tragedy of the Mugabe rule stare in the face, corruption and bad governance. Splashed all over the media are pictures Grace Mugabe’s son Russel taking three state of the art vehicles for servicing in South Africa juxtaposed to the country’s doctors giving an ultimatum to strike because of their deplorable working conditions.

Mnangagwa rides on the annoying matter of Mugabe seeking medical care outside while the country’s hospitals have become death traps.

“I phoned back and said: ‘Chef, you are going for a medical check-up. Why do you want 38 people?’, Mngangagwa tells the Financial Times.

“He said: ‘Emmerson, I don’t know that list. I know it’s myself, my wife and my family.’

“I said: ‘No . . . You know the new dispensation . . . it’s a leaner cabinet. That can’t be understood if you are going to go for a medical check-up with a big number.’

“He says: ‘Emmerson.’ ” Mnangagwa pauses for comic effect. “He never says Mr President. He just calls me Emmerson.”