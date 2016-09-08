Mugabe Refuses to Shake Kasukuwere’s “Magaya Dirty” Hand | BREAKING NEWS

President Robert Mugabe yesterday took his distate of controversial and murder -accused PHD church founder Walter Magaya to another level by hesitating to greet the preacher’s alleged accomplice, Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

This was during the opening of the politburo meeting when Kasukuwere stretched his hand in anticipation of the President’s smile.

But Mugabe appeared unmoved and sternly poked into Kasukuwere’s eyes as the ZANU PF commissar forced a smile on his own. He did not get any smiley feedback during the brief greet.

Kasukuwere venerates Mugabe to the point of declaring that Mugabe is Zimbabwe’s God. (

The President took long moments to reciprocate to Kasukuwere.

Clearly not charmed, Mugabe shoved himself away and within minutes of the meeting starting Kasukuwere was the single target. He was grilled on his relationship with Magaya.

“Ko nyaya yevakomana yemastands iri kufamba sei?” Mugabe asked as the Politburo meeting started.

“Ndakanzwa kuti mastands makatengesa, makatengesera ananaMagaya.”

Minister Kasukuwere responded: “No shefu. Vakanga vashaya zvekunyora. There is nothing like that. I am the responsible Minister and hakuna zvakadaro zvakaitika.”

Not convinced, President Mugabe retorted: “No, No, ndiri kunzwa kuti land yakatengeserwa ananaMagaya. Makatengesa, makatengesa!”