Mugabe Refuses to Shake Kasukuwere’s “Magaya Dirty” Hand | BREAKING NEWS

Mugabe hesitates shaking Kasukuwere’s “Magaya Dirty” hand

President Robert Mugabe yesterday took his distate of controversial and murder -accused PHD church founder Walter Magaya to another level by hesitating to greet the preacher’s alleged accomplice, Local Government Minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

This was during the opening of the politburo meeting when Kasukuwere stretched his hand in anticipation of the President’s smile.

But Mugabe appeared unmoved and sternly poked into Kasukuwere’s eyes as the ZANU PF commissar forced a smile on his own. He did not get any smiley feedback during the brief greet.

Kasukuwere venerates Mugabe to the point of declaring that Mugabe is Zimbabwe’s God. (SEE KASUKUWERE SAYS MUGABE IS OUR GOD).

kasukuwere-mugabe-out-god-kasukuwere

The President took long moments to reciprocate to Kasukuwere.

Clearly not charmed, Mugabe shoved himself away and within minutes of the meeting starting Kasukuwere was the single target. He was grilled on his relationship with Magaya.

“Ko nyaya yevakomana yemastands iri kufamba sei?” Mugabe asked as the Politburo meeting started.

“Ndakanzwa kuti mastands makatengesa, makatengesera ananaMagaya.”

Minister Kasukuwere responded: “No shefu. Vakanga vashaya zvekunyora. There is nothing like that. I am the responsible Minister and hakuna zvakadaro zvakaitika.”

Not convinced, President Mugabe retorted: “No, No, ndiri kunzwa kuti land yakatengeserwa ananaMagaya. Makatengesa, makatengesa!”

  • chindunduma

    Ndizvo zvazvinoita kana dzaimbofura dzose dzotunga.

  • Tendeu

    Gonzo nachin’ai zvotosvorana. Watching from afar! Kkkkkkkk

  • Mina Makoti

    Zvikobvu zvine masese! Ani waani?

  • big

    kikikikiki!!!!! NO SHEFU….

  • Chasura

    Amama uyo. Sekumama kwakaita the real Tyson. Anotamba nekadhara aka. Chaasingazivi this idiot is in the history of Zanu hapana political commissar who serves more than two consecutive election campaigns unofa chete. The reason being that as a commissar you become close to the electorate and thats where you tickle Matibili’s cracked nuts. Mapinduriro ake aya is like farting against thunder, haunzikwe nekuti right now Matibili is convinced kuti he must be eliminated. Watch my words, it wont be long tinenge tave paHeroes Breaker apo

  • Dopori

    We can all rest assured that the President will do nothing about the issue – it’s just mere talk and nothing more. He should fire Kasukuwere (and Chombo and others) to show the world that he is an Amadhodha Sibili. That he is not a toothless bulldog. That he is made of steel and that he doe not brook any nonsense when it comes to to clean governance. Kasukuwere for his part should resign to show that he has got a conscience.

  • Black Jesus

    That huge act of corruption means Kasukuwere will get a promotion. If he had only stolen 20 bucks he would have been fired for being stupid.

  • GONKOH

    AKATENGESWA NGEZHA, HAISIRI IYOYO YOGA….kana bato renyu rakatengeswa naiyeye zvakare

  • Ushe

    You are absolutely right!
    From Border Gezi, Eliot Manyika to Webster Shamhu. Webby’s even lucky to still be alive.

  • PasinaNgomoDISSIDENTPasinaMpho

    a criminal … of sorts!

  • SHONA HATER

    So in that Politburo, they speak in Gukurahundi? Eish; one wonders what people like Mpofu, Khaya, Mohadi etc are looking for there!!

  • Tafirenyika

    Stop this veneration! All vana veZimbabwe deserve to enjoy the resources of their country, not only this crook called Magaya!!!

  • Tafirenyika

    Spare us this foolish and hollow paean!

  • Tafirenyika

    Cite all the verses in the Bible, but very soon we will locking up this unashamed thief; this is not an empty threat.

  • Tafirenyika

    Walter Magaya is not Jesus but a Satanist, who loots from the indigent.

  • hashiramawoodstyle

    Is there a language called Gukurahundi? you are one funny sick character

  • hashiramawoodstyle

    Mwari is stupid. Hakuna mwari, a social construct made to control gullible people like you.

  • Washington Nharo

    Hey wena Favour you seem to a bit one dimensional and naive to forget that there are other texts which warn believers to be vigilant and not just follow church leaders blindly,

    “Be careful of false prophets. They come to you looking gentle like sheep, but they are really dangerous like wolves. You will know these people by what they do. Grapes don’t come from thornbushes, and figs don’t come from thorny weeds. In the same way, every good tree produces good fruit, but a bad tree produces bad fruit. A good tree cannot produce bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot produce good fruit. Every tree that does not produce good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. In the same way, you will know these false prophets by what they do. “Not all those who say ‘You are our Lord’ will enter the kingdom of heaven. The only people who will enter the kingdom of heaven are those who do what my Father in heaven wants. On the last day many people will say to me, ‘Lord, Lord, we spoke for you, and through you we forced out demons and did many miracles.’
    Matthew 7:15‭-‬22 NCV
    http://bible.com/105/mat.7.15-22.NCV

    Clearly here the false prophets are capable of doing many supernatural stuff which seem beneficial to their followers .Working of miracles is not necessarily a test for someone to be a true prophet.Besides you don’t know what people do in their closets at home for you to be so sure they are credible.

  • mafirakureva

    In God we trust with man we check and double check

  • mafirakureva

    You need to realize that they are a lot of other people being used by God but they are not using the media the way he does. The media makes and breaks you. Then politics is a dirty game. Once you are out in the open you are in trouble. They are many mega church leaders who fell. History supports that. This is new to us in Zimbabwe but to Europe this happened. The likes of peter popoff and Jim Jones who was performing a lot of miracles and later poisoned a lot of people 909 who died on spot. Internet is there read with an open mind. You will understand why mega church preachers like Creflo Dollar do not show demonstration of power on televisions like what happens in Africa. That practice was condemned and regulated in Europe.

  • Dreadlocks

    Lol the Minister called the 92 year old immortal !

  • Tafirenyika

    All the best!!!

  • SHONA HATER

    Yes indeed there is. The language you speak together with your ancestor Mugabe is the Gukurahundi language. The language of the oppressor, like Afrikaans in South Africa!!

  • hashiramawoodstyle

    What about English?

    This question is a true test for your intelligence

  • Farai72

    So these guys don’t know exactly whats going on. They read newspapers like everyone else. You would have thought with his CIO, Bob would have receipts and agreements and photos of the transaction taking place… Now all he can do is try and ask for Ka-ass-Kuwere’s confession. Poor old man.

  • juju

    Yes he sold so what. No consequences hence the game continues

  • Mina Makoti

    Go ask them.

  • SHONA HATER

    English is unavoidable. Whether you like it or not. Its an unavoidable accident of history. When a Japanese meets a Chinese, they have no choice but to converse in English. Same with you with your Gukurahundi when you meet a Nigerian!!

  • maheru tumbwasungata

    In the name of Jesus Christ may the spirit of the Lord that stricked harrod when he killed John the Baptist strick the nonagerian and all his family for generations to come. No mercy for the witch leader who survive with people blood vampirian president. the 50 000 people of matebeleland that you killed now you want our Man of God hands your bloody hand mugabe

  • Endtime Watchman

    So why is SCOAN receiving dirty money from Walter Magaya a well know false prophets and,satanist.We have lost faith in the SCOAN because of these questionable associations.The man in the synagogue goes on to defend his relationship with concubines and calls him his son.Shame Shame repent .I had much respect for TB Joshua but not anymore something is not right.

  • C Number -01

    Walter is a false prophet.Don’t seek after a sign but check the fruit.Ask God about a girl called Chipo Chakanyuka ,how she was murdered .Ask Denford Mutashu ,Upenyu and Blessing Mashangwa ,Angella Charakupa etc.We know all his dirty shenanigans .We are everywhere and even his excellency knows .The young man is not a Prophet of God.Soon justice is going to prevail .

  • C Number -01

    young man i want to help you because you’re spiritually blind .If you want heaven u better run for your life.Walter has journalists and cid’s on his payroll .He’s a great deceiver.You don’t even know that he’s a satanist.Do you?Are you aware of the fact that he sacrificed people in Kwekwe.Many think it was an accident yet it was a blood sacrifice .Stop worshipping a God you don’t know .

  • C Number -01

    true,help this young man he’s a spiritual zombie

  • C Number -01

    You have been initiated ,seek for deliverance in a true church .

  • C Number -01

    Rapists and murderers belong to Chikurubhi.This one is going down .Evidence iri tii

  • SHONA HATER

  • Washington Nharo

    My bro/she may the good LORD help and deliver you from hatred before it consumes you. Tribalism is an outdated evil and for the simple ones.Sensible Zimbos have moved away from this archaic worldview and see beyond colour or tribe.Praying that soon you will submit to your Creator and Saviour Jesus Christ’s love.His yoke is easy not as heavy as this heavy yoke of hatred that you are carrying.God loves you so much and doesn’t want you to perish in your hatred and go to hell. God bless you.

  • Washington Nharo

    @Favour now l don’t see how Nehemiah who was a distinguished man of God without any blemish has to do with the Magaya’s excesses.Nehemiah was never implicated or taken to court on rape charges or corruption but was being persecuted for doing God’s work.On the contrary being arrested for sexually molesting defensiless young women as well as corrupt land deals cannot be equated to doing God’s work.In actual fact these are the works of the devil which the bible warns us against people who do such things(Mat 7:15).These are the things that we have to be watchful of as the Lord has commanded us.Not doing that would be dangerous and foolish.Being a Christian doesn’t mean that you should leave your brains outside church buildings

  • TJINGABABILI

    IT PROBABLY WAS INVOLUNTARY AND NOT DELIBERATELY DONE! AGE!!!!!