Mugabe “Regretted” Firing Mnangagwa

Ray Nkosi | Former President Robert Mugabe regretted firing Emmerson Mnangagwa as his Vice President, before he was ousted from power, it has emerged.

Speaking exlusively to the local Daily News, presidential spokesperson George Charamba gives his own narration of events leading to Mugabe’s controversial resignation, explaining that after Mugabe read the letter exiled Mnangagwa wrote he regreted firing him.

“Before the intervention, ED writes to the president and I saw it, through structures of government. It read: ‘Comrade President, I thank you for saving my neck when I would have been executed by the Rhodesian government. Thank you for protecting me in jail and encouraging me to read to become a lawyer. Thank you for appointing me a personal assistant. I thank you for giving me positions of trust including security and other portfolios. But today my enemies have triumphed and I accept it’,” Charamba said.

“When I was shown that letter, I cried and said to the person who showed me, ‘has the president seen this letter, and he said I sent it to his office. I knew after reading it he will revise his decision on Emmerson.

“True to my prediction he was moved. What I know is that the president was working around a formula to reconnect and restore his position.

“And during the last hours, the president and Mnangagwa spoke through father Mukonori’s phone and the president said ‘Emmerson where are you?; And he replied, ‘Shefu I am in South Africa.’ ‘Why are you in South Africa? He replied: ‘I had to leave the country because elements in security close to me told me they wanted to eliminate me.’