Mugabe Rein’s In On War Vets

Staff Reporter | The ruling Zanu PF party has now moved to leash errant war veterans of the liberation struggle by reading them the riot act.

In past few months the war veterans have led a concerted campaign for President Robert Mugabe to step down – at one time boldly declaring his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa their preferred successor.

However, of late the war vets seem to have developed a more conciliatory approach to the party they have served over the years, with their leader Christopher Mustvangwa quoted in the media singing praises for President Mugabe.

According to state media reports, all the veterans of the liberation struggle have been urged to defend the values and founding principles of Zanu PF since they are products of the revolutionary party.

The call came from deputy chairman of the Zimbabwe National War Veterans Association (ZNWVA), George Mlala during a meeting held in Gwanda yesterday.

Addressing war veterans, ex-detainees, collaborators and restrictees during a meeting in held in Gwanda, Malala said the former freedom fighters have the responsibility to defend the interests of the revolutionary party. In the same vein, they were not expected to challenge and disrespect party leadership.

He expressed concern that backtracking by some war veterans had tarnished the ZanuPF image and that of the freedom fighters at large.

The war veterans’ leadership in Matabeleland South renewed their pledge of allegiance to President Robert Mugabe vowing not join ranks with those who sought to undermine the authority of their patron.

War veterans in Matabeleland South Province will soon meet VP Mphoko to discuss an array of issues. Top on the agenda are the ex-ZAPU and ZIPRA properties that were seized after independence and the welfare of the former freedom fighters.