Mugabe Rejects Mnangagwa

WATCH: Mugabe Talks About Own Death, Sex Prophets WATCH: Mugabe Talks About Own Death, Sex Prophets Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe has taken a direct swipe at his heir apparent Emmerson Mnangagwa saying contrary to popular opinion he is not at all grooming him as successor.

Mugabe said in fact he is not grooming anyone. ” …a successor is groomed (not by me) by the people…., ” he said in response to questions by state broadcaster ZBC on grooming a successor.

Instead Mugabe appears to have anointed his wife, Grace, as his possible successor after describing her as “fireworks” and “well-seasoned now” to withstand the political heat within and outside the ruling Zanu PF party circles.

In a wide-ranging pre-recorded interview with State television ahead of his 93rd birthday yesterday, Mugabe said Grace, who is the Zanu PF women’s league boss, had now mastered the art of absorbing political pressure and criticism, adding she was “very much accepted by the people”.

“The criticism I get is from the opposition. From the party (Zanu PF), well, there have been a few criticisms from (people like war veterans’ leader Christopher) Mutsvangwa and so on and so forth that you know. I saw something quite different in her,” he said.