MUGABE REMOVAL: President Panics as Mutsvangwa Bulldozes

President Robert Mugabe is panicking over a grand meeting of war veterans slated for Harare. The furious liberation fighters have already told Mugabe to step down with immediate effect or else.

The first meeting held last year July, saw Mugabe being ordered out of State House with immediate effect and hand over to his vice Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 9, 2017

The latest development has seen the Mugabe controlled police force frustrate a war veterans meeting scheduled for Harare this week amid a desperate attempt by Mugabe agents to create a counter meeting of war collaborators in order to diffuse resolutions to be made at war vets leader Chris Mutsvangwa’s meeting.

The collaborators working under Mugabe agent, Brigadier-General Walter Tapfumaneyi said a meeting for the war veterans and Mugabe had been set for the first two weeks of April.

“The ministry, therefore, urges all veterans of the liberation struggle not to attend any other meeting that may be convened without its authority purporting either to be preparing for the President’s April meeting or falsely claiming that the President is its host and keynote speaker,” said Brig Gen Tapfumaneyi.

“In the interim, the ministry wishes to reassure all war veterans that the President, the ruling party Zanu-PF and the Cabinet are actively seized with all their concerns as captured comprehensively in the resolutions of their epic meeting with the President on April 7, 2016.

“Veterans of the liberation struggle must, accordingly, take heed of and embrace this constructive and responsible approach to addressing their concerns.

“This meeting, along the precedent set in the inaugural meeting held on April 7, 2016, will review the implementation of the resolutions of the first meeting and discuss further all outstanding issues relevant to the welfare, economic empowerment and socio-political situation of war veterans.”

Tapfumaneyi said it was the sole responsibility of the ministry to organise such high level meetings.

Mr Mutsvangwa has however rubbished state media reports saying he never called a meeting in the name of Robert Mugabe.

“We are an autonomous association and we hold our meetings according to the Constitution of Zimbabwe as adopted in 2013. It is not the case that we have invited President Mugabe to our meeting but what we have done is to invite all war veterans across the country regardless of their station. (Brig Gen) Tapfumaneyi is trying to use powers of a civil servant to become an alternative centre of power,” Mutsvangwa said yesterday.

Mutsvangwa added saying they had rescheduled their meeting to iron out administrative and technical issues raised by the police.

He revealed that the police were under pressure from Brig Gen Tapfumaneyi not to clear their meeting.