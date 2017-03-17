MUGABE REMOVAL: War Vets Vow Meeting Going Ahead

July agenda continues.

War veterans have vowed they are continuing with their July agenda meeting saying they are now suing the police who are blocking them.

Last year July war vets told Robert Mugabe he must step down and ever since then the President has sought to frustrate their meetings with the police last week issuing a warning that the envisioned upcoming war vets indaba is under a ZRP ban.

But the vets have vowed they will sue the cops. “It is true, we have notified the police as is required by the law and the police have totally not given us the nod for the meeting. “This denial has left us with no option but to take the matter to court if they continue denying us. War veterans should anticipate coming to a meeting in Harare that is possibly set for March 23,” the spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said.

The war vets have said their much-anticipated meeting will be held in Harare on March 23 to map the way forward.

Last year following their July meeting, they were teargassed after they tried to meet in the capital to push the government to address their grievances as Mugabe said they were following up on their so called “July 2016 agenda”.

“We notified police about nine days ago and they couldn’t give us a response. So we complained to them that we might take time to organise an event that might not materialise. We were left with no option, but to seek legal advice and we were told that police must not approve, but must be notified. We don’t want a repeat of what happened last time,” Mahiya said last week.

He continued, “Did we achieve our objectives of going to the liberation war? And if we failed, why did we fail and what is it that we failed, what is it that made us to fail? We will come out with a way forward,” Mahiya told the local Newsday.