Mugabe Reshuffles Perm Secretaries | LATEST

The government has re-assigned some permanent secretaries and promoted other senior civil servants to become permanent secretaries.

In a statement to the ZBC News, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda confirmed he development, saying the appointments are with immediate effect and in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No.20) Act 2013 as read together with Section 28 of the Interpretation Act.

Dr Thokozile Chitepo, who was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage, is now the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Mr George Magosvongwe leaves the Ministry of Youth Development, indigenisation and Economic Development to become Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage.

Also re-assigned is Mr Munesushe Munodawafa from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

The current Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development, Dr Machivenyika Mapuranga is now the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.

Those promoted to become permanent secretaries are Dr Desire Mutize Sibanda (Ministry of Youth Development, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment), Dr Judith Kateera (Ministry of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion), Mrs Sibusisiwe Zembe (Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development) and Professor Francis Gudyanga (Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology development).

Dr Mutize Sibanda was Secretary for Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion, Dr Kateera Non-Accounting Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mrs Zembe Principal Director in the Organ for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration, and Professor Gudyanga Secretary for the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development.

Dr Perpetua Gumbo, who was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Women Affairs, Gender and Community Development, is now Secretary in the Public Service Commission.

Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare is now Secretary in the Public Service Commission and seconded to the Zimbabwe National Defence University as a lecturer.

He was the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Sport and Recreation. – state media