Mugabe Returns

The President, Robert Mugabe has returned home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he attended the 29th AU mid-term review summit and donated US$1 million to the continental body.

The move which was hailed by African leaders set the ball rolling for the continent to move away from the donor syndrome. Mugabe is already planning on his next foreign trip. Cabinet is meeting tomorrow, a day early and this usually means the old man is off to some foreign land.

Speaking soon after arrival at the Harare International Airport, Foreign Affairs Minister, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi said other countries have been motivated by President Mugabe’s gesture of handing over proceeds from the sale of 300 of his own cattle and other beasts donated by beneficiaries of the land reform programme.

Mugabe was met by the two Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, several cabinet ministers, services chiefs and senior government officials.

President Mugabe’s donation has been described as a true reflection of the African icon’s defence of pan-Africanism as he seeks to empower Africans and eradicate the dependency syndrome.

One pan Africanist, Dr Augustine Tirivangana said the gesture by the President is a true reflection of his vision of bringing African solutions to African problems.

In his comment, the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Institute of Diplomacy, Mr Vova Chikanda believes Africans must work together and shun division for the prosperity of the continent.

The dependency syndrome has negatively affected Africa’s economy as the West continues to detect the pace taking away the sovereignty of African states to decide their destiny.

It is against this background that President Mugabe has taken a lead in fighting the dependency syndrome by donating US$1 million to the AU coffers.- state media