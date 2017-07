Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe has returned home after spending a week getting medical attention in Singapore.

Mugabe arrived at the Harare International Airport early on Saturday morning in the company of his wife Grace Mugabe.

He was received at the airport by the two vice presidents; Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, Sydney Sekeramayi the latter who is likely his successor, including a host of other Ministers and service chiefs.