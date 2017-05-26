Mugabe Returns With Kasukuwere

President Robert Mugabe is back home from Mexico where he attended the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction summit in the Mexican resort town of Cancun.

On arrival at Harare International Airport, President Mugabe told journalists that it was a fruitful meeting and Zimbabwe managed to get their point across following recent cyclone Dineo induced floods which saw villagers marooned.

He said there should be a fund to mitigate against such disasters.

Speaking at the leaders forum at the summit, the President also spoke of the dualisation of the Harare-Beitbridge highway which has seen hundreds of people dying because of the bad state of the roads.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere who attended several meetings at the summit said it is important for government to work with both the private and public sector in building capacity to mitigate against these disasters. – State Media