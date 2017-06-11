Mugabe Returns

Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Linggo, Hunyo 11, 2017

President Robert Mugabe has arrived back from New York, USA, where he attended a conference on oceans.

He was slammed and ridiculed for wasting taxpayers millions on yet another useless foreign trip. Mugabe  was accompanied by the First Lady, Grace who went on a shopping spree, government ministers and hordes of hangers on.

He was received at the Harare International Airport the two vice presidents; Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa and Cde Phelekezela Mphoko, the Minister of State for Harare Cde Miriam Chikukwa, cabinet ministers and service chiefs.

President Mugabe was in New York where he attended a high level meeting on Sustainable Development Goal number 14, which deals with the conservation and sustainable use of natural resources and oceans.

