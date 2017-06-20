Mugabe Reveals Successor for 0,5 Seconds

Terrence Mawawa, Mutare | President Robert Mugabe’ s slip of the tongue during last Friday’s youth rally has alarmed Zanu PF successionists, it has emerged. With old age visibly taking its toll on the veteran leader, party heavyweights jostling to succeed the nonagenarian have been left guessing after his embarrassing slip of the tongue today.

Addressing thousands of party youths and supporters at Sakubva Stadium today Mugabe referred to Information and Communication Technology Minister , Supa Mandiwanzira as the President.

Whether it was a slip of the tongue of the tongue or not, Mugabe’s reference to Mandiwanzira as the President could place the youthful minister’ s head on the block in the wake of the ruling party’ s ruthless succession battles.

” We wish to thank our President Mandiwanzira for the great work he is doing. We do acknowledge his efforts, ” said Mugabe.

Although Mugabe later apologised for the mix up, his statement had already caused anxious moments among Zanu PF hawks.

However in terms of the Zanu PF succession matrix, Mandiwanzira has never been mentioned as Mugabe’s potential heir apparent.

Although Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is widely tipped to be Mugabe’s eventual successor, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeremai has suddenly emerged as Mugabe’s recommended heir apparent ahead of the Midlands godfather.

Powerful First Lady Grace Mugabe is also positioning herself to succeed Mugabe.

The youth rallies have been lined up across the country and Mugabe is expected to address a similar gathering in Masvingo on June 30.