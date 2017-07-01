MUGABE RIOT ACT: Those Tired of Zanu PF Must Go!

Staff Reporter | President Mugabe this week had to read the Riot Act to his ZANU PF party members at a rally in Masvingo. There are many issues burning within the party that are distractive and also destructive.

These issues are founded on the wrangle from a potential Mugabe successor issue. Resultantly, two major existing factions, G40 and Lacoste, have always had issues to argue about in public as they seek to elbow each other and move closer to the throne.

Speaking at a Youth Rally at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo this week, President Mugabe expressed his anger and disappointment over the ever-rising tide of faction problems in the party. Amid growing tensions between the said G-40 faction and Lacoste camp, the President said, “We have very negative people in the party. If people no longer want to stay in the party, they must leave.”

He had to be pushed to such brow-beating talk because it was not his first time in Masvingo to try to put out burning fires on factionalism that risked to destroy the party. It was at that same event that he had to endorse the nomination of Provincial Chairperson Cde Chadzamira who had earlier on been removed from office by the National Party Commissariat through alleged faction causes.

Turning to the seemingly controversial Command Agriculture that has lately pushed Army General Chiwenga and Higher Education Minster Jona Moyo to publicly attack each other, Mugabe explicitly stated that the agriculture scheme was noble and well-intended. “People must support it for a better and well fed Zimbabwe.”, He said and further added, “What has Mnangagwa done wrong? Ndiwo anonzi ma ideas ka awa. “The first lady is the brains behind Command Agriculture. We must support it.”

Many social critics reacting via social media just hope the Command Agriculture now being disparaged in some quarters as “Ugly Culture” after the reported scandals, will survive the test of time.