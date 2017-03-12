‘Mugabe Running Country Like A Tuckshop

‘

Terrence Mawawa Masvingo l Furious war veterans have accused President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace of running Zimbabwe like a tuck shop.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association spokesperson, Douglas Mahiya, last week said Mugabe and his wife Grace were running the country like a family tuck shop.He said Mugabe and the G-40 Team must be stopped before they plunge the nation and the ruling party deeper into an abyss.

Mahiya described the nonagenarian and the G-40 members as destructive elements in the ruling party.

Mahiya’ s scathing utterances mirror the shocking level of internecine battle for supremacy between the G-40 and Team Lacoste.

“What is happening in Zanu PF is total madness. The country is being run like a tuck shop. Kasukuwere is a misguided political errand boy who is being used to eliminate custodians of the liberation war.Kasukuwere does what he wants thereby dragging the party into the mud,” said Mahiya..

He added: “We cannot let Mugabe and the G-40 ruin the party. Someone has to stand up and say no to the goat -butting nonsense.”

Mahiya also took a swipe at Kasukuwere for attempting to subvert the will of the ruling party supporters by nullifying the results in Masvingo Province following the G-40′ s drubbing in the Zanu PF internal polls.

“Who is he(Kasukuwere) to nullify the election results? The people voted and Chadzamira won resoundingly,” said Mahiya.

