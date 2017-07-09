Mugabe Rushed To Singapore Amid Deteriorating Health

By Langton Ncube | President Robert Mugabe has been rushed to Singapore for medical treatment amid fears that the aging leader’s health has drastically deteriorated.

On Friday a rally which Mugabe was scheduled to address in Lupane had to be cancelled because of his deteriorating health.

His top aide, Christopher Mushowe, confirmed to a private weekly Sunday that the ailing leader was in Singapore. “It’s a private visit,” Mushowe told The Standard in a terse response.

The aging leader’s Singapore trip was also not announced by the state media as should be the norm.

Mugabe’s ailment has never been publicly announced but sources close to him say that he suffers from prostate cancer. Government has only announced that Mugabe visits Singapore to get treatment for an eye problem.

The increased frequency of his Singapore trips has fueled more speculation about his health. His wife Grace Mugabe, last month said Mugabe was as strong as an iron bar, which continues to be strong despite old age.

Contrary to her statements, Mugabe rarely stays in the country as he is ever travelling to Singapore for routine medical attention. Mugabe, according to Tendai Biti the former finance minister spends $3 million ever time he goes to Singapore for health check up trips. In 2012, Mugabe had the highest number of such trips when he traveled eight times to Singapore.