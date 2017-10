Staff Reporter| President Robert Mugabe could hold elections as early as March, Harare lawyer, Obert Gutu has warned.

Gutu who is also the MDC-T spokesman said this on Friday stating that people should take note.

“Impeccable intelligence says Mugabe will promulgate elections to be held in March 2018.

Please take note!”

