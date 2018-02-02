Mugabe Says Mnangagwa Is A Criminal

Former President Robert Mugabe has literally said President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a criminal.

Mugabe is quoted by National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru saying, what happened during the November coup which forced him to resign is not legal.

“He told me that what has been done (referring to Mnangagwa) is illegal,” says Mujuru.

Mujuru was speaking to the US based Studio 7 in an interview yesterday. The exiled professor Jonathan Moyo has called for a SADC inquiry into the affairs of the coup that led to the Mnangagwa’s ascendancy.

What will now happen following this confession?