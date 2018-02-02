    Mugabe Says Mnangagwa Is A Criminal

    11

    Former President Robert Mugabe has literally said President Emmerson Mnangagwa is a criminal.

    Mugabe is quoted by National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru saying, what happened during the November coup which forced him to resign is not legal.

    “He told me that what has been done (referring to Mnangagwa) is illegal,” says Mujuru.

    Mujuru was speaking to the US based Studio 7 in an interview yesterday. The exiled professor Jonathan Moyo has called for a SADC inquiry into the affairs of the coup that led to the Mnangagwa’s ascendancy.

    What will now happen following this confession?

    • Nyasha Makoni

      which confession

    • ZIM

      So good people want to know the truth

    • Tafirenyika

      I have differed a lot with Professor Moyo, but I think he is quite right on this one. A lot of atrocities occurred during the military takeover, and certain people must be held accountable. We cannot permit a climate of impunity.

      I know the military regime is busy trying to persuade the former President to help them in the process of legitimisation and elections, but that seems to be impossible. If only they it taken Mzembi´s advice, it would not be in this cul-de-sac. The illegitimate military is trying very hard to employ all facets of propaganda, but to no avail. Zimbabweans are not fools. The so-called exit package for Cde Mugabe cannot buy the old man´s principles.

    • Zimbabwe Dread

      Principles my foot,we are in this mess because of that old rag!Iwe nanaJonso do you have the interests of this country and its people at heart.You want chaos and even bloodshed and continued sufferering of the masses.Tsvagai wisdom kunamwari kuti muoneswe reality kwete zviroto zvamuri kuona izvo.

    • jonde

      WHICH ZIMS ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT, VANHU VARI KUPEMBERA KUNO KUMUSHA .

    • dzefunde

      Mugabe is finished full stop. There is no revolution without bloodshed. He was refusing to and that was the only to remove him. Mugabe must refuse the package and tell President ED Mnangangwa to rebuild hospitals and roads has destroyed.

    • Mina Makoti

      Who is NOT a criminal among them? “Absolute power corrupts absolutely” ~

    • Howard Njule

      I agree with Jonso. Munangagwa is not only a thug, murderer and thief, he’s grossly incompetent, fake and unfit to be president. Jonso maybe a flip flipper, but he does not lie.

    • Damian Shirishama

      Listen to yourself: Jonso maybe a flip floper……..but he does’nt lie.

      That’s illogical.

    • KudzaiKazonga

      LISTEN TO BLACK POTS CALLING OTHERS BLACK. SHE IS MAKING A FOOL OUT OF HERSELF. HOW DESPERATE?

    • KudzaiKazonga

      MY BROTHER YOU OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY.