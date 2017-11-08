Mugabe Says no VP Position for Grace Mugabe Yet

WILL THE CROCS STRIKE BACK? join the Mnangagwa family – SUBSCRIBE NOW https://www.youtube.com/user/sciqanza Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe says that his wife Grace will not automatically be appointed Vice President as demanded by the ZANU PF Youth and Women’s Leagues.

Addressing ZANU PF supporters at the ZANU PF headquarters on Wednesday afternoon, Mugabe said that he has heard the calls from the party members which will, however, have tho wait until the party congress set for December this year.

“We have heard your wishes but the decision will have to wait until congresss,” said Mugabe.

The two wings of the ruling party have been demanding that First Lady Grace Mugabe be immediately appointed as Mnangagwa’s replacement.

ZANU PF rescheduled its Annual Policy Conference which was set to be held in Gwanda in December for an Extra Ordinary Congresss to be held in Harare.

The congress which was endorsed by all the ten provinces of the party was set to elect a new female Vice President for the party.

Analysts already had it that the congress was set to dismiss Mnangagwa and replace him with the First Lady.