Mugabe Says: Opposition Coalition Perfect for Thunderous Defeat

0

President Robert Mugabe has said the coalition of opposition parties is good for his party, ZANU PF’s conquest.

Mugabe said once united, the parties can then be defeated with a single blow.

The ZANU PF leader was speaking at the ZANU PF Youth Rally at Sakubva Stadium, Mutare when he said the planned opposition coalition was good for Zanu-PF as it will make it crushing them easier.

 

He said, “Ngatirambei takabatana, tiine maitiro aya. Tuparty utwu turikutambudzika kuti tikabatana ndokuti tikurire Zanu-PF, aah, isu tirikutoti tukabatana, vakauya pamwechete zvatonakaka.

“Chibhakera chimwechete chinobva chavapedza. Hatizotambudzika nekuti kaMai Mujuru tokaita sei? KaBiti (Tendai) tokaita sei? Aaa vabatana, one blow and they will be down.”

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR