Mugabe Says Sorry To Mujuru, Blames Mnangagwa And Chiwenga For Playing Dirty

Former President Robert Mugabe has apologised to his former deputy Joice Mujuru.

Mujuru was smeared and labelled treasonous in events that led to her being expelled in 2014.

During those days Mugabe said Mujuru had attempted witchcraft acts to get him killed.

But this time Mugabe has reportedly apologised to Mujuru for firing her and also demonising her. As in the earlier ZimEye article, a second report quotes this time Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandaro, confirming that Mugabe invited Mujuru to his “Blue Roof” residence in Borrowdale Brooke on Tuesday.

At the meeting Mugabe admitted that he was misled by Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga.

He said this was in order to isolate and weaken him.

Nyandoro quoted by Newsday said,

“They met and it was at Mugabe’s invitation. One of the reasons was to say sorry for everything that happened to you.

I was misinformed and I decided to call you so that I can say I’m sorry, my daughter, we were misled. I have come to know that all the people who were fighting you are Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. It was a grand plan to get to me and not yourself.”

The report says Mujuru then forgave Mugabe. Nyandoro says Mujuru said,

“Baba (father), I told you that I had nothing against you. All these people were fighting me simply because they wanted to expose you and get rid of you.”