Mugabe Says Sorry To Mujuru, Blames Mnangagwa And Chiwenga For Playing Dirty

12
Grace Mugabe and husband Robert flanked by Gideon Gono

Former President Robert Mugabe has apologised to his former deputy Joice Mujuru.

Mujuru was smeared and labelled treasonous in events that led to her being expelled in 2014.

During those days Mugabe said Mujuru had attempted witchcraft acts to get him killed.

But this time Mugabe has reportedly apologised to Mujuru for firing her and also demonising her. As in the earlier ZimEye article, a second report quotes this time Mujuru’s spokesperson, Gift Nyandaro, confirming that Mugabe invited Mujuru to his “Blue Roof” residence in Borrowdale Brooke on Tuesday.

At the meeting Mugabe admitted that he was misled by Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President General (Retired) Constantino Chiwenga.

He said this was in order to isolate and weaken him.

Nyandoro quoted by Newsday said,

“They met and it was at Mugabe’s invitation. One of the reasons was to say sorry for everything that happened to you.

I was misinformed and I decided to call you so that I can say I’m sorry, my daughter, we were misled. I have come to know that all the people who were fighting you are Mnangagwa and Chiwenga. It was a grand plan to get to me and not yourself.”

The report says Mujuru then forgave Mugabe. Nyandoro says Mujuru said,

“Baba (father), I told you that I had nothing against you. All these people were fighting me simply because they wanted to expose you and get rid of you.”

  • hombre

    Did the most notorious CIO mislead Mugabe as well. Pane nyaya apa. Mugabe must admit he wanted to build his empire around his family

  • Vangodza

    this same mgabe again said he was misled to fire ED. kuchembera, so dont take him serious.

  • nyamhangambiri

    Kamburumbude Mugabe just take a rest musanyeperana zvisina basa yaive devide and rule tactic yawaishandisa paye rega tikuudze you tried pana ED and it failed with disasterous consequences

  • John Chimombe

    Argh shame lovey. Why not just take ownership?

  • Gombwe

    Mr Mugabe please go to Matebeleland and apologise for the Gukurahundi atrocities, we are waiting for your apology…an apology to Mujuru is irrelevant in Zim politics.

  • Zhuwau

    Wainzi wakura chizorora iwe wovhurisa ma paper e treason, Pana Mai Mujuru you are now saying I was misled, pana ED I was misled saka chaiziva chiiiii?

  • Nhengure

    Can someone tell the old jackal to shut up. He has since lost relevancy. The sooner we forget about him the better

  • Pastor Bushe

    It is said that “to err is human” and “to forgive is Divine”.RGM has done well to apologize to Mai Mujuru and all those people he wronged. Lets hope RGM will apologize for Gukurahundi, to Morgan Tsvangirai for the 2008 Coup and any atrocities during his 37 years in Power. Its proper for RGM to do this b4 he dies. He needs forgiveness from all those he wronged.

  • sarah Mahoka

    What is MUGABE motive? He plaued dirty himself and beating jis chest for violence degrees of violence. Only when tanks rolled down downtow. Harare his violence machine withered. Mugabe was beaten at hisown game.

  • Yedwa

    Musanyeperwe, why does he not apologize for Gukurahundi, Murambatsina and the 37 year long suffering he brought Zimbabwe. His is cornered and it means nothing.

  • Charles

    Va Mugabe, it was because of your age, dai makasiya bass kare you would be enjoying, you never wanted to leave did you? Now tell us you were forced to resign? You didn’t believe Zimbabwe would survive a day without you hanti? Hololo zvakapera

  • eliasha

    this is bullshit especially coming from Mugabe and Joyce