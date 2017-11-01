Mugabe Scoffs At Mnangagwa Succession Prophecy

LIVE – CHARLES NDHLOVU BURIAL LIVE – CHARLES NDHLOVU BURIAL Posted by ZimEye on Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe has taken a swipe at his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa’s prophecy given by Mudzidzi Wimbo two years ago, that he would succeed him.

Mugabe was speaking during the burial of the late Don Muvuti, who was declared a National Hero.

Johane Masowe Vadzidzi VaJeso leader Mr Aaron Mhukuta, popularly known as Mudzidzi Wimbo was abducted last year after prophesying on Mnangagwa’s ambitious takeover from Mugabe. During a visit at the shrine Mnangagwa was told by Wimbo that he needed much prayer and assistance to succeed Mugabe.

“People go there, and get false prophecies, . . .some go there and are told, you are going to be the next vice-president. Others go there and are told, you will be the next President. . oh…oh…” said Mugabe.

Mugabe further said, “Anyway, for that people can be forgiven. What we can not forgive are rapists who rape toddlers after being promised that they can become rich overnight. Such people should rot in jail.

“We thank ZAOGA, for the sermon and prayer. We thank pastors for reminding us of the importance of God. All pastors should keep doing the good work. They should be preachers who preach the word of God, and not those other ones who are after money. We hear there are some churches where drums are filled up with cash, when our people are struggling for cash,” said Mugabe.