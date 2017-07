Captain Albert Matapo reveals in the video below the plot to kill General Solomon Mujuru, he implicates Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and National People’s Party President Joice Mujuru.

MNANGAGWA ALLEGED COUP PLOTTER SPEAKS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY PLOTTING TO FLY INTO STATE HOUSE AND BOMB PRESIDENT MUGABE Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, July 6, 2017