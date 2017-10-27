Mugabe Set To Seal Deal With Chiefs

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe is set to seal his 2018 elections deal with the country’s chiefs in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Fresh from receiving top of the range 4×4 vehicles from ZANU PF Political Commissar who is also Rural Development Minister in charge of the chiefs, Saviour Kasukuwere, the overwhelmed chiefs will spend the day with President Mugabe purportedly on an interface to discuss all issues affecting the chiefs.

Per ZimEye.com scribe, Mugabe who has incidentally summoned all his cabinet Ministers to the interface is expected to address the chiefs at their ongoing National Council of Chiefs conference at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the conference on Thursday, Chiefs Council president Chief Fortune Charumbira said after President Mugabe’s address, the chiefs will engage with all the Cabinet ministers on issues affecting the people.

“President Mugabe will address us on Saturday morning and thereafter we expect to continue engaging the different Cabinet ministers on issues affecting our people.” Chief Charumbira said.

Chief Charumbira who on Tuesday officially declared to the chiefs that they were being favoured with vehicles to ensure a Mugabe and ZANU PF victory shifted his stance and spoke lightly when quizzed by journalists on his earlier statements.

“Now that we have elections next year, we will also discuss how chiefs can help to ensure peace prevails before, during and after elections,” he said.

Questioned about the “timely delivery” of the vehicles, Chief Charumbira said that it was mere coincidence as they requested the vehicles from Mugabe in 2009.

The conference will be closed by Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko on Saturday evening.