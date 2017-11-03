Mugabe Shoots Down Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter-President Robert Mugabe’s cabinet has rejected a proposal from Vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa to renew the Command Agriculture Programme.

Mnangagwa claims to be the brains behind the government initiated programme.

Mnangagwa wanted the programme to be renewed and wanted more military personnel to be deployed to support the programme.

The Independent heard from ministers who attended the meeting that Mnangagwa argued that the first iteration of the programme was a spectacular success as it had exceeded expectations and needed further financial and logistical support.

The weekly publication said Mnangagwa’s rivals from the G40 Faction expressed reservations saying the programme was costly and had been hijacked for political purposes.

Commander Defence Forces (CDF) General Constantino Chiwenga is reported to support Mnangagwa’s requests to have more soldiers deployed to support the programme while Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri was against the idea.

“In that meeting, security service chiefs were given a special dispensation to attend the cabinet meeting. After the presentation some ministers in Mnangagwa’s camp supported him, saying the programme would boost grain output and enhance food security,”the publication heard.

“However, his G40 rivals expressed reservations on the proposals and programme, saying it was costly and has been hijacked for political purposes,” reports the publication.