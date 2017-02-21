Mugabe Slapped With EU Sanctions On Birthday

WATCH: Mugabe Talks About Own Death, Sex Prophets WATCH: Mugabe Talks About Own Death, Sex Prophets Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

As Zimbabwe’s president turns 93, the European Union (EU) has voted to extend economic sanctions against Robert Mugabe.

The sanctions restrict travel, prohibit military trade between EU member states and President Mugabe, his wife Grace Mugabe, and the defence industry.

But, the EU council on Monday voted to partially lift an arms embargo, the BBC reports. It will now allow exports of explosives used in mining and infrastructure development in the southern African country.

The EU first imposed sanctions on the world’s oldest ruler in 2002 following the forceful eviction of more than 4,000 white farmers in the country, alleged fraud and violence against the main oppostion party and human rights activists.

The sanctions which Mubage says have caused untold suffering in his country and were part of a plan by the UK government to remove him from power, will be reviewed again next year.

Meanwhile, the leader during an interview with the government run newspaper, urged black people to stop thinking of working for European investors and focus on what he said was becoming “masters of our own economy.”

The nonagenarian also confirmed that he intends to run once again for presidency in next year’s elections. He has ruled Zimbabwe which is currently suffering its worst financial crisis, since 1980. – AFRICA NEWS