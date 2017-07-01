Mugabe Slaps G-40, Endorses Chadzamira

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | In a move that has shaken the G-40 Faction here, President Robert Mugabe has officially endorsed Ezra Chadzamira as the provincial chairperson for Masvingo.

Mugabe all but ended the G-40 Faction’ s hopes of nullifying Chadzamira’ s resounding victory in the provincial elections. Chadzamira could not hide his excitement when Mugabe called him to the podium.

The development came as a huge relief for the embattled Chadzamira, given the incessant pressure his political foes have been heaping on him. Mugabe told party officials they had no other option except to accept the fact Chadzamira won the provincial elections.

“Are you Chadzamira? I have been told there are party members who are determined to discredit you.Don’t denigrate Chadzamira , he is the chairperson of the province and you have to accept that,” said Mugabe .

Ironically Chadzamira was suspended by the First Lady Grace Mugabe last year and he bounced back with a bang this year.