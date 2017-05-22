Mugabe Splits War Vets, As Mutsvangwa Defies Own Executive

War veterans chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa has controversially dug his heels in continuing to sing praises of President Robert Mugabe in defiance of his own executive.

There could be more trouble brewing for Mutsvangwa after today’s report that he has denied there has been a cooling of relations between the former freedom fighters and their patron, Mugabe, ahead of their scheduled second indaba mid-next month.

While key members in the war veterans leadership have in the past weeks sought to continue with a hardliner stance against the Mugabe regime, Mutsvangwa has insisted on mending of relations.

Matters within the body whose internal leadership policy contradictions are now playing out in the media domain, got to a head in responses to General Constantino Chiwenga’s article published in the state media recently.

A faction of the war vets led by Secretary General Victor Matemadanda contradicted earlier statements Mutsvangwa, telling journalists that, “ Remember the general (Chiwenga) is an appointed officer . . . He was appointed by the president and he must be seen under the Constitution to be defending the president. But unfortunately, he is the commander of the army and not of civilian.”

He goes further to say; “Some people think that they are more Zimbabwean than others . . . they think they are more Zimbabwean because they participated in the liberation struggle, but that has to be corrected. What about those who were not born then? Are they not Zimbabweans?”

Another war vets leader, secretary for education, Zvakanyorwa Wilbert Sadomba, was also in stark contrast to Mutsvangwa’s statements of submission, telling the media, that statements by the war vets boss caving in to threats by Chiwenga would be dealt with internally, warning that the association did not have sacred cows.

“We do not have an anointed leader, the revolution is not a parcel held and delivered by one person. If one stops believing in the views of the collective, they are free to leave the office and let another take over, this is our position as ZNLWVA,” he said.

“As chairman, I want to assure the public and the national body politic that there are no contentious issues between ZNLWA [Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association] and their patron, HE [His Excellency] Robert Mugabe, the President of the Republic. By the same token, war veterans are delighted with the ever-warming relations with the First Family as a whole,” Mutsvangwa told Newsday at the weekend.

Angered by the contents of the unsigned communique, whose author has remained anonymous, Mugabe wielded the axe and fired Mutsvangwa’s entire war veterans executive from Zanu PF, but the latter stuck to their guns and refused to be pushed out of the leadership of the former freedom fighters.

Mutsvangwa absolved Mugabe of orchestrating their fallout, but heaped all the blame on the party’s under-fire Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere and the G40 faction.

“The end is nigh for the G40 cabal and its diabolic power grab pretences. Our fight was never with President Mugabe, but G40,” he said.

“We also take opportunity to reassure all and sundry that we have excellent relations with the entire defence and security establishment. (Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander) Chiwenga enjoys our utmost trust and confidence.

“We are of the shared military progeny, as a young man sacrificing only life for freedom and independence in the 1960-70s. The bonds of blood are too strong to be torn asunder by children’s play type trickery of G40.”

Mutsvangwa’s remarks came after Chiwenga recently came out guns blazing, accusing the former Norton legislator of disrespecting the First Family.