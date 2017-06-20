Mugabe Step Down For Mnangagwa, Police Summon Journalists

Newsday Editor Wisdom Mdzungairi and chief reporter Everson Mushava were this morning summoned by the CID Law and Order section at Harare Central Police for questioning over a story in which former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chair Godfrey Tsenengamu urged President Robert Mugabe to resign.

In the story published on February 21 titled Mnangagwa ally savages Grace, Tsenengamu called on President Mugabe to step down in favour of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Police details from CID Law and Order section swooped on NewsDay on Monday demanding a statement from Mushava, who was away on assignment regarding the story.

Mdzungairi and Mushava were accompanied by their lawyer Belinda Chinowawa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights and Alpha Media Holdings legal counsel Sifikile Tabethe.

Details to follow ……