As President Robert Mugabe continues to play the Zanu PF warring factions one against the other, a picture was taken of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his chief nemesis National Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere at a rally in Chiwundura yesterday. The two factions are on a brutal tug of war to control the party after Mugabe is gone. It is not the first time the two have been pictured together, with many wondering in the next round, who will blink first?

