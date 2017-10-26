MUGABE SUCCESSION: Gen.Chiwenga Sends Chilling Warning To “Sellouts” Puts Grace On The Spot

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Constantine Chiwenga has said the army will not allow sellouts to rule the country.

An emotionally charged Chiwenga made the remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a clinic in Sengwe, Chiredzi South on Tuesday.

He said those without liberation war credentials would not be allowed to rule.

Chiwenga was attacked in public by the First Lady Grace Mugabe for showing allegiance to troubled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His sentiments have been described as a direct response to the First Lady’ s marks.

“We will never allow sellouts to take over this country no matter what. We sacrificed a lot for the liberation of the country,” said Chiwenga.

He added:” Many lives were lost during the liberation struggle and it is unfortunate that some people are denigrating former freedom fighters. ”

Senior army officers, Chief Sengwe, MP for Chiredzi South Kallisto Gwanetsa and several government officials attended the event.

Ironically Chiwenga made the remarks at a time political tension between G-40 and Team Lacoste is simmering.

Zimbabwe National Army Chief of Staff, Trust Mugoba, forced local villagers to chant Zanu PF slogans at the event.