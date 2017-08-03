MUGABE SUCCESSION: Panic As Mbeki Is Roped Into Cabinet, Security Meetings

Former South African leader Thabo Mbeki attended Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting before holding a meeting with the country’s security chiefs and President Robert Mugabe amid growing concerns in the southern African region over worsening Zanu PF succession wars.

Mbeki flew into the country with a group of investors at the invitation of Mugabe on Monday, at least according to the South African embassy, although official sources insisted that the former African National Congress president’s visit was more than just introducing investors.

He met with police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri, Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, Constantino Chiwenga and Central Intelligence Organisation director general, Happyton Bonyongwe, together with Mugabe.

The rare meeting came as Mugabe had last Thursday fiercely and publicly expressed his irritation with the military chiefs for meddling in Zanu PF politics before he warned them to stay out of his party’s business.

Cabinet ministers canvassed by the Daily News yesterday said details of the meeting between Mbeki, his host (Mugabe) and the generals were being kept a closely guarded secret.

Whatever the case, they said the fact that the military was part of the discussions points to either a transition that could take place in the not too distant future, or the potentiality for a security threat that might destabilise the sub region if “things are not handled properly”.

Mbeki enjoys excellent relations with Mugabe and played a crucial role in persuading the 93 year-old to sign the 2008 Global Political Agreement, which led to the formation of a unity government in February 2009 between Zanu PF and the two MDC formations.

This was after Zimbabwe had been thrown into a crisis following Mugabe’s decision to stage a one-man election in the 2008 June run-off in which MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai pulled out of days before polling, citing massive violence against his supporters.

Mugabe had lost to Tsvangirai in the first round of the poll whose results were withheld for six weeks but survived because the MDC president had failed to get the outright majority.

Attempts to get a comment from Mugabe’s spokesperson, George Charamba, or Christopher Mushohwe – the Information, Media and Broadcasting Services minister – were futile.

A highly-placed source confirmed, however, that the generals were at cabinet and even Mbeki was there too. He also confirmed Mbeki and Mugabe’s separate meetings with the generals.- Daily News