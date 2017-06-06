MUGABE TAKE OVER: Is It Dr Sekeramayi Or Dr Nkosana Moyo?

Staff Reporter | Defense Minister Sydney Sekeramayi who has suddenly been catapulted into the Zanu PF succession race, was suddenly compared with Dr Nkosana Moyo in a ZimEye LIVE debate.

Contributing to the debate, ‘Sekeramayi Next President?’ Women and human rights advocate Nomazulu Thata, said given a choice she would vote for Dr Nkosana Moyo, who recently came out to declare his willingness to stand against President Robert Mugabe in the next 2018 election. Thata is also advocating for elections after reforms and not before.

Thata lamented the crisis that Zimbabwe is in, ” If I was going to be in the opposition I would have supported those sanctions, because Zanu was taking in a lot of international money, they were looting.”

To which UK based war veteran Robert Supiya responding that, it was because of the land issue that the international community put Zimbabwe on sanctions.

