Mugabe Takes Residence In The Skies

A Correspondent| President Robert Mugabe “has taken residence in the skies.” Zimbabwe’s head of state was today mocked by the povo for his perpetual presence above the clouds and never on earth.

Mugabe who has extended his stay in Iran, “is roughly 13 days on the ground in Zimbabwe, all year round” quipped one contributor.

“Imagine one even wrote saying said he is Pan Africanist when he hates Zimbabwe badly that he can’t spend 30 days straight in Zim,” they added.

This comes as Mugabe even struggled to walk up and down airoplane starcases and has at one time fallen down.