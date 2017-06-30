Mugabe Tells Karanga’s They Are Not A Superior Tribe

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe has used his trip to the volatile Masvingo province to declare in an encrypted message that the Karanga are not the only tribe that liberated Zimbabwe, dismissing calls for him from “Harare” to step down.

Mugabe flew into the volatile Masvingo Province today for his youth interface rally amid ugly fighting within his deeply-divided Zanu PF party, pitting his wife, Grace aligned to the G-40 faction and his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe also descends on Masvingo at a time that Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General, Constantino Guveya Chiwenga, issued a chilling warning to Cabinet minister and politburo member Jonathan Moyo over his criticism of a government-sponsored Command Agriculture programme.

”Then the seniors who want to corrupt the youths who say we no longer want to be ruled by Harare…they’re finalists and they claim that their tribe is superior. The liberation struggle was won by non tribal means. Every tribe contributed to our victory,” Mugabe boldly declared.

Mugabe continued, “We should follow the ethos set by the likes of Muzenda and Chitepo . . .that is why we say you should listen to what the people want. Here in Masvingo I am troubled by one thing. I don’t know who said sugar is so sweet that people are killing each other over sugar.”