Mugabe Tells Mnangagwa To Sit Down

Posted by ZimEye on Saturday, February 25, 2017

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe has told the Emmerson Mnangagwa faction pushing for him to step down that it should sit down and follow proper party procedures.

Said Mugabe during his birthday celebrations, “People who are busy forming their own groupings saying VaMugabe must go I ask myself where should I go.” Below is part of Mugabe’s speech on the hot succession topic.

“If Zanu-PF says I should go I’ll sit down. For your own information I never canvassed for any position I rose up to my position, this is not about canvassing or buying beer let the people judge for themselves; no imposition we don’t want imposition at all. People have said that I should choose a successor but that is what is called imposition. I don’t want and will never impose. This is the job of Congress to choose those who want will then come up and the party will elect as the constitution states,”

“Whatever position you seek must be a position you get upon a proper election by the people whether they are to be for chairpersons or whatever positions have to be chosen by the people of the particular organic framework. People who are busy forming their own groupings saying VaMugabe must go I ask myself where should I go,”

“Let me refer now to the unending problem of division within the party. We want a party which is tight….when we say be united we say let’s have the unity that binds us at heart and also intellectually, true true unity. The party has a programme. The party, as I said, is based on a party constitution and the party constitution provides how people can get elected from one position to another. So why why do you want to try circumvent the constitution, haunganzvengese constitution se bhora kuti uwane chigaro aiwa hatina kumboita party yakadaro,”

“We thank the programmes that were done by the youth where they gave themselves to clean up the cities which is very commendable gesture. However , as a nation let’s be people who ensure that where ever it has been cleaned we maintain that. Tell yourselves that you are not litter bugs who go around throwing away litter. In other towns you are even penalised when you throw away even a piece of paper,”