Mugabe Tells Zanu PF Youths, “Beat Them Up And Call The Police After”

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe has urged members of his party’s youth league to beat up anyone suspected of causing political violence in the name of his party ZANU PF.

Mugabe said this today while addressing about 20 000 of his party supporters who gathered at Somhlolo Grounds in Lupane Matabeleland North province.

Mugabe was responding to reports of a group of some ZANU PF youth members who have been driving around in yellow vehicles with his portraits and those of First Lady Grace Mugabe beating up suspected members of the opposition party.

Mugabe urged the other ZANU PF members to thoroughly beat up any of these people if they find them involved in the violence acts.

A similar group of people was recently spotted setting alight business premises belonging to opposition MDCT Vice President Elton Mudzuri in Harare.

The same group was fingered by eyewitnesses to have attacked a home of an MDCT councillor in the capital after being also linked to burning an MDCT youth league vehicle in Kuwadzana.

Home Affairs Minister Ignatious Chombo has however repeatedly denied any links of violence to members of the ZANU PF youth league instead opting to accuse the MDCT of burning down their own properties to tarnish the name of ZANU PF.

Closing of the rally, the ZANU PF National Youth Secretary Kudzai Chipanga immediately ordered the youth members driving the said yellow cars that were in the visit of the rally to remove the ZANU PF and Mugabe posters from the cars.

Unconfirmed reports from the venue indicate that the vehicles have since been damaged by other members of the youth league who did instance mob justice stripping the vehicles of the posters.

The two vehicles a Hammer 3 and a VW Minibus were allegedly packed behind the VIP tent at the venue.

Social media recently circulated a video recording of an incident where the ZANU PF youth in the Hammer H3 were beating up a person in an opposition MDCT t-shirt and forcing him to put on a ZANU PF t shirt.