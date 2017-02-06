Mugabe Terror Activist Haunted By Avenging Spirits

Terrence Mawawa, Chipinge | A Zanu PF councillor here has confessed that he is being tormented by avenging spirits following the death of an opposition party member in 2005.

Misheck Busa, the Zanu PF councillor for ward 26 Chipinge, told ZimEye.com he had to pay 12 herd of cattle, two goats and 7 containers of beer to appease the avenging spirit of an opposition party activist, Philemon Nyamunda who was murdered in 2005.

Hundreds of MDC supporters and anti-government activists were murdered between 2000 and 2008 as Zanu PF sought to eliminate dissent across the country. Busa conceded he had to pay the required fine because he felt it was the right thing to do.

“I had to pay the required fine because that was the right thing to do.I realised that I would face more problems had I not paid,”said Busa. The late Philemon Nyamunda’s relatives said Busa’s family had been haunted by the avenging spirit since 2005.

“Busa was ordered by the avenging spirit to demonstrate on a goat how he killed Philemon,”said the late Philemon’s brother, Isaac Nyamunda. Isaac alleged that Busa,h is sons and Zanu PF youths assaulted Philemon and one Rambire accusing them of supporting the MDC. Philemon and Rambire were allegedly taken to Busa’s shop where they were beaten to death. “Busa and the Zanu PF youths were never arrested despite the fact that they abducted the two opposition supporters in broad daylight. Busa’s two brothers died mysteriously in 2013 and 2014,”said a local villager who declined to be named. After being tormented by the avenging spirit Busa approached village head,Lameck Matikwa to help him settle the matter.