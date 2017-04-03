Mugabe The ‘Chair Leader’

Ray Nkosi | President Robert Mugabe received a wheel chair from his Ministers this morning as a belated birthday gift, immediately earning himself the nickname ‘Chair Leader.’

Zimbabweans have taken to social media to poke fun at the 93 year old leader who has in recent months been seen at international gatherings, struggling to walk, stand and many times captured on camera fast asleep.

News of Mugabe’s birthday gifts from his wife and cabinet ministers was broadcast on the national broadcaster ZBC, which announced the “mobile chair”, while the Emmerson Mnangagwa controlled Herald gave it a black out. The Herald also ignored Mugabe’s please for disputes to be resolved outside the media and demos.

Linking the special event today, Mugabe’s wife, Grace had already prepared the nation, telling the world that her husband would rule to a 100 years from a ‘special wheelchair.’

“We are going to create a special wheelchair for President Mugabe until he rules to 100 years, because that is what we want,” Mrs Mugabe said. “That is the people’s choice. We want a leader that respects us.”