Mombeshora Threatens To Evict “Resettled” Farmers

By Staff Reporter |Government through the lands ministry has ordered all” illegal” settlers occupying agriculture land in the guise of resettlement to vacate with immediate effect.

Lands and Rural Resettlement minister, Douglas Mombeshora, announced this development in Chinhoyi during a Zanu PF Mashonaland west provincial coordinating committee held at the weekend.

Mombeshora, according to the state media said the decision to evict these “illegal’ settlers was reached at a recent Zanu Pf politburo meeting.

The newly and recently appointed Mashonaland provincial affairs minister, Webster Shamu, had earlier complained about the mushrooming of “squatters” on farming land in the province.