Ray Nkosi | Pastor Phillip Mugadza who prophesied that President Robert Mugabe will die on October 17 has been blocked from leaving jail.

The High Court set the controversial pastor free earlier this morning, but he is still to taste freedom after the clerk of court blocked procedures.

Activist Linda Masarira wrote, “Clerk of Court has refused to accept Pastor Mugadza bail money. Says we want to verify with the High Court on Monday if the order is genuine.” More to follow..